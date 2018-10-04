October 4, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Kanti issue again

The Indian Express edition of October 4, 1978. The Indian Express edition of October 4, 1978.

Kanti Issue Again

Prime Minister Morarji Desai once again firmly turned down the demand that the charges made against Kanti Desai should be referred to a commission of inquiry. He stuck to the stand he took in the Rajya Sabha during the last session that he would refer the charges to the Supreme Court Chief Justice for examination if these were given in writing. The demand was made once again by Madhu Limaye at the meeting of the JPP executive. The JPP executive specifically discussed Limaye’s letter to the party general secretary questioning, among other things, the stand the government had taken on the issue in Parliament and the strategy it had adopted in the monsoon session during which it remained under sustained opposition fire on the Kanti affair. Limaye’s letter had accused the government of mismanagement and failure on many fronts including defence preparedness

Limaye vs Ram Dhan

Heated exchanges between Ram Dhan and Madhu Limaye marked the otherwise peaceful meeting of the executive of the Janata Party in Parliament. Ram Dhan, who took serious objection to Limaye’s public criticism of the government, said he should be expelled from the party.

Disease And Looting

While the fury of the floods in West Bengal has waned except in a few places, new problems have cropped up, bringing added misery to the food-hit millions. With the receding of waters, cholera has broken out in some places like Nabadwip in Nadia district and Kolaghat in Midnapore. It is feared other diseases may also break out in epidemic form. Another disturbing feature is the looting of foodgrains by starving people and others. Chief Minister Jyoti Basu told newsmen that truckloads of foodstuff were looted at Jagatballabhpur in Howrah. The toll taken by the floods has reached 256 and cattle have perished in thousands.

