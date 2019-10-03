October 3, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Violence at Rajghat

For the first time, Rajghat was the scene of violence in fits and starts and the scent of flowers and incense was mingled with tear gas as the Delhi University Students’ Union and its sympathisers tried to oppose the yagna of purification set up by the Lok Dal with Raj Narain presiding. In the violence, six policemen and five youths were injured. Members of the ABVP, DUSU and Janata Vidyarthi Morcha put the figure of injured youths of their group at over a score. Both agree that no one of the yagna party sustained any injuries. One thing that was obvious at Rajghat this morning was the partisan attitude of the police when it came to handling the two factions. While the yagna group was accorded gentle treatment with kid gloves on, the university students were manhandled without any let.

Advertising

Charan’s threat

Prime Minister Charan Singh, in a sharp rebuke to his party’s working president, Raj Narain, announced that he was resigning from the party at a public function but later withdrew his threat on request from his party colleagues. Singh’s threat came during an altercation with Narain over tha latter’s repeated demand that the general elections be postponed. The PM said whenever Narain made a statement about the government’s policies, he faced the difficulty of contradicting them. Even so, it is said that Narain has the PM’s tacit approval.

US Deployment

US President Jimmy Carter announced a series of dramatic measures to counter the presence of a Soviet combat brigade in Cuba. They ranged from the establishment of a permanent fulltime Caribbean Joint Taskforce headquarters at Key West, Florida, to reinforcing America’s presence in the Indian Ocean, from increasing survellance of Cuba to enhancing the capacity of US forces to respond to protect American interests and respond to requests of assistance from allies.