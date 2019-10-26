October 26, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Ram rejects offer

Jagjivan Ram firmly rejected suggestions that he should come out of the Janata Party and lead the Congress. Ram has in fact offered electoral understanding with the Congress party in case it breaks away from the alliance led by Charan Singh. Uncertainty about the Congress-Lok Dal alliance continued most of the day despite hectic political activity in which Devaraj Urs was the key figure. Urs was busy negotiating in Delhi with the rival contenders for power.

AMU blamed

Two members of the Minorities Commission have held the vice-chancellor, faculty members and students of the Aligarh Muslim University responsible for the violence in early May in which five persons were killed in the university precincts and 36 shops of a nearby market burnt down. In their joint report on the incidents, professor V V John and A J Dastur have warned that the AMU is “becoming a purely regional and even parochial establishment and of youth developing frankly communal obsessions”.

TN strike off

The ten-day-old strike by a section of the policemen in Tamil Nadu was called off “unconditionally” tonight. Nainar Das, president of the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinates Association, who spearheaded the agitation demanding recognition of the association, made the announcement calling off the strike in a written statement to the superintendent of Vellore Jail, where he was lodged after being remanded to custody in Madras in the morning. Das has appealed to the striking policemen to immediately report for duty. He has also appealed to the government to release all arrested persons. “The work is over,” a spokesman commented and hoped there would be some favourable impact.