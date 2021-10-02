October 2, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Rift At CHOGM

Sharp differences characterised the deliberations on the world political situation at a closed door meeting of the Commonwealth leaders particularly with respect to Afghanistan, Kampuchea and the Indian Ocean. The cleavage of opinion on these issues was more marked than in February at the Non-Aligned foreign ministers meet at Delhi, which is seen as natural since most of the participants here are very closely aligned with the West. While Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s powerful espousal of India’s stand on a number of issues elicited powerful support from several leaders including Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher of the UK struck a strong dissenting note.

Tihar Head Removed

B L Vij, superintendent of the Tihar Central Jail, has lost his job. He came to the jail around 9 am and found his chair in the superintendent’s office being occupied by U R Vohra, metropolitan magistrate. The order to remove Vij and send him back to his home cadre in Haryana was signed on September 30. Among the cases of impropriety involving Vij were those pertaining to Charles Shobraj and his friend Shireen Walker and Maqbool Bhatt.

Curbs On Vanaspati

The Delhi administration has imposed restrictions on the sale of vanaspati in the union territory. Henceforth, retailers will not be allowed to sell more than one tin of vanaspati to one consumer at a time. Wholesellers have been asked to not sell more than six tins of vanaspati for the wedding of a girl, four tins for the wedding of a boy and two tins for other functions. The restrictions are being applied to make the commodity available to consumers during the festive season.