October 2, 1979, Forty Years Ago: No Poll Delay

Prime Minister Charan Singh has denied that the government was considering putting off the elections due to drought conditions prevailing in many parts of the country. The working president of the Lok Dal was quoted as saying in Varanasi that since many workers of his party were in favour of the elections being postponed, he would discuss the matter with the Prime Minister. Raj Narain told newsmen in Delhi that personally he did not favour a postponement. The PM said in a statement that, “I would like to make it categorically clear that neither I nor my government is in favour of postponing Lok Sabha polls on this account.”

Gandhi Smriti rules

As the Gandhi Samadhi Samiti has prohibited any person from carrying “Ganga jal” into the samadhi grounds, Raj Narain has modified his original programme and now plans to take a self-purifying bath tomorrow morning along with his followers on the lawns opposite the samadhi. Despite the slight alteration in the venue, trouble is expected tomorrow morning as the president of the Yuva Janata, Vikram Singh, has announced that Yuva Janata volunteers will not allow Narain to indulge in “puerile exhibitionism’’ which would show disrespect to Gandhiji on his birthday.

Impeachment No issue

The Janata Party will not make the impeachment of the president an election issue. Although, the party’s manifesto will contain criticism of his action in denying the Janata Party an opportunity to form a government and for dissolving the Lok Sabha — This was stated during an official briefing on the second day’s discussions on the draft manifesto and party’s election strategy by the national executive. Not one of the nearly 50 members of the national executive made the demand for making the impeachment of president Sanjiva Reddy an election plank. Most of the speakers, however, criticised the president, according to the official spokesman.