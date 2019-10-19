October 19, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Press restrictions

The Union Industry ministry issued an office circular barring its officials from meeting the press. This has come as a sequel to recent news reports on industrial policy which piqued Prime Minister Charan Singh. The circular, issued under instructions from the PM, says that any unauthorised briefing of newsmen would be treated as a serious violation of the service conduct rules and would invite stringent disciplinary action. It makes it clear that only the minister, the secretary and those officials specifically authorised to speak on behalf of the ministry would meet the press — in the normal course, journalists would be briefed by officials of the Press Information Bureau, it is said.

Literature Nobel

The Nobel prize in literature was awarded to Greek poet Odysseus Elytis, whose lyrical work portrays man’s struggles against the background of the Aegean landscape and Greek tradition. Elytis is the second Greek poet to receive the award — Giorgos Seferis won it in 1963. Elytis is the pen name adopted by Odysseus Alepoudhelis. In the mid-1930s, he and Seferis were among the contributors to the literary magazine Nea Grammata. Most of the members of this lyrial school were influenced by surrealism.

Tarapur fuel

The external affairs minister, S N Mishra, said there was “no room for pessimism” on the question of the US continuing supply of nuclear fuel for the Tarapur atomic power station. But did this mean there was room for optimism, he was asked at a news conference following his return from New York. Also, did the minister return with the impression that the US would clear the consignment for 19.8 tonnes of enriched uranium before the elections? Mishra replied: “There is no room for pessimism — I am not prepared to say anything more”. When told of “pessimistic” newspaper reports on the subject, he described them as “tendentious”.