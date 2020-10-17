October 17, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks Fail

The Indian Express Front Page from October 17, 1980. (Archive)

The current round of talks between AASU and AAGSP and the government failed and both sides were not sure when they would be resumed. The bone of contention remains the cut-off date for the entry of foreigners. While the Assam leaders said the talks had flopped because of the government’s failure to see reason, a government spokesperson said that the present round had remained inconclusive though both sides had understood each other better and narrowed down the differences. Assam leaders who came to the conference hall rather agitated said that the next round, if any, will have to be held in Guwahati or any other city in Assam. But Union Home Minister Giani Zail Singh said that the next round will be held after pujas, “and naturally in Delhi”.

Sirimavo Expelled

Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Sri Lanka’s first woman Prime Minister, one time a leader of the non-aligned movement and leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, was stripped of her civic rights by Parliament and expelled from the assembly where she had sat for 20 continuous years, 12 of them as Prime Minister. A resolution passed by Prime Minister Ranasinghe Premadasa was passed by a two-thirds majority.

Iran Hostage Crisis

A deal was said to be in the works to secure the release of US hostages in Iran in return for US spare parts for its American made arsenal. Five US aircrafts were reportedly ready to leave for Tehran according to a TV channel. The US state department has, however, denied these reports.

No Prayers At Idgah

Ulemas of Moradabad have decided not to congregate at the locaI Idgah for Id-ul-Zuha prayers. Instead, they would pray in the local mosques according to a leaflet circulated by them on the eve of the Prime Minister’s visit to the city.

