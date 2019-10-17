October 17, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Pak election delayed

Pakistan president General Zia-ul-Haq postponed national elections indefinitely, banned all political activity in the country and imposed press censorship. The elections had been set for November 17 by Zia. In a nationwide broadcast, he said he took the stringent measures because the November 17 poll would not have led to a stable government. The broadcast followed speculation that the army general would not carry out the promised elections because of a fear that the daughter of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whom Zia overthrew two years ago and who was hanged last April, would have ridden to victory on a sympathy vote.

Economics Nobel

The Nobel Prize in economics was awarded jointly to American Theodore Schultz of Chicago and West Indian-born Sir Arthur Lewis of Princeton University, for pioneering work into economic development research. The prize was given to Schultz and Lewis “for their pioneering research into economic development with particular consideration of the problems of developing countries”, according to the citation by the Royal Academy of Sciences.

Poor butler

An item in the London Financial Times notes: “A class of Eton boys was asked the other day to write a story about poverty. ‘There was once a very poor family,’ wrote one 13-year-old. ‘The father was poor, the mother was poor, the children were poor. Even the butler was poor’.”

New Sikkim govt

A Janata Parishad ministry, headed by Nar Bahadur Bhandari, will be installed in office in Sikkim. Bhandari told newsmen, after the governor had invited him to form the ministry, that his government would work vigorously for the all-round development of Sikkim. The single-tier ministry will be compact, not exceeding eight members, he added.