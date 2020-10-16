October 16, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Foreigners’ Issue

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 16, 1980.

Assam agitation leaders are reported to have told the Union home minister Zail Singh that they have no quarrel with “legal foreigners” in Assam and do not want them disturbed. According to a source, the seven-man team of the AASU and the AAGSP, however, told Zail Singh that the government would have to detect all illegal foreigners and deport them. The source said that the agitation leaders explained that all the refugees and displaced persons who had entered the state and had been registered with the government constituted “legal foreigners” and those who had come on passports, visas or had come to visit relatives and stayed on were “illegal foreigners”.

Maruti Take Over

The take-over of Maruti will ensure production of better passenger cars. The new public sector company which will manage the Maruti complex on the Palam-Gurgaon road can form the nucleus of a factory that can not only make cars but other automobiles as well. That’s why ordnance spoke of modernisation of the automobile industry “to effect a more economical utilisation of scarce fuel”. Of the three existing units making cars, one has virtually stopped production while another remained closed for long due to an industrial relation problem.

New Andhra Cabinet

An 18-member cabinet will be sworn in at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on October 16. There will be no deputy chief minister. The composition of the cabinet was finalised by Chief Minister T Anjiah in consultation with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Economics Nobel

Lawrence R Klein of the University of Pennsylvania won the 1980 Nobel Prize in economics for creating computer-based models to show how events such as skyrocketing oil prices affect world economic trends. Klein was under fire years ago for communist links in the Uni­ted States.

