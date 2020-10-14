October 14, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Hope in Assam talks

The Indian Express, forty years ago on this day.

The Assam issue was discussed in various dimensions when the Union Home Minister Giani Zail Singh met a number of delegations from the state, and, later in the evening, had a one discussion with members of the All Assam Students Union and the Gana Sangram Parishad. The talks have resulted in a broad agreement on a policy framework to settle the foreign nationals’ issue. While the Gana Sangram Parishad leader Nivaran Bora told newsmen, “we seem to have reached a take-off stage”, Singh said there would be another meeting tomorrow, “and that itself is a hopeful sign”. AASU leader Prashanta Mahanta was guarded and said much would depend on tomorrow’s meeting.

Nuclear power

Unit 11 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS) at Kota will start producing about 200 MW power within four months. The project, set up at the cost of Rs 92.36 crore, was delayed by three years for want of heavy water supply which was to come from Canada, which went back on its commitment when India exploded her first nuclear device. T P Pardiwalla, chief project engineer, said RAPS had opened opportunities for many Indian players to enter the nuclear power field.



Arrests in Delhi

Delhi police commissioner P S Bhinder ordered the detention of 14 listed criminals — the first under the National Security Ordinance. He said that the detentions had been ordered to maintain law and order during the festival events of Dussehra and Id-ul-Zuha.

Nobel for artist

Adolfo Perez Esquivel of Argentina, a sculptor, architect and human rights activist was awarded the 1980 Nobel Peace Prize. The citation said Esquivel has been honoured for promoting human rights through non-violent means.

