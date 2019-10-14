October 14, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Janata Loses Sikkim

The Sikkim Janata Parishad, led by a former teacher and relentless political campaigner, Nar Bahadur Bhandari, seemed to be heading towards capturing power in the state on October 13 night with the Janata Party facing a rout in the polls. There had been widespread expectation that the Janata Party would be able to win the largest number of seats. The present trend, however, indicates that the expectation was baseless. The parishad took 11 of the 18 seats declared till late night on October 13 and inflicted a stunning blow on the Janata Party by defeating its state unit president and former chief minister, Kazi Lhendup Dorji.

Kerala Government

Advertising

There will be no change in the Congress decision to support the Kerala coalition headed by C H Mohammed Koya. Both the Congress president’s emissary, Chandrajit Yadav, who had discussions in Trivandrum with Congress leaders and the KPCC President A K Antony, made it clear that the party stood committed to supporting the alternative government. Both the leaders, however, also said that the efforts for the unity of left-democratic forces would be pursued vigorously. Yadav told newsmen after his discussions with state leaders that “ I am not persuading Congressmen in Kerala to reverse their stand. I am here only to understand the situation.”

Pakistan Is Puzzled

Observers think that political developments in Pakistan are suspended and the nation is somewhat puzzled. Military ruler General Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq’s relentless efforts to ensure “positive results” have given rise to fears that parliamentary elections set for November 17 might be postponed indefinitely, the constitution abrogated and “ total martial law” imposed. Pessimists see no elections forthcoming. They recall that the general had once declared if a “certain situation arose he would seek a direct vote for himself.