October 13, 1978, Forty Years Ago: How Lohia died

Front page of Indian Express from forty years ago. (Archives) Front page of Indian Express from forty years ago. (Archives)

Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia died because of bleeding for several days after operation as one of the stitches was not properly done by doctors who operated upon him. This was one of the findings of the commission appointed by the Union government to enquire into the circumstances leading to the death of Dr Lohia, former Union Health Minister Raj Narain disclosed. Addressing a news conference, Raj Narain said the enquiry had brought out some facts indicating neglect on the part of some doctors. The anesthetist had objected to the operation on that particular day. Lohia was a diabetic and also suffered from high blood pressure. Lohia died in New Delhi on October 12, 1967 at the age of 57.

Akali Dal crisis

The crisis in the Akali Dal deepened further as three ministers belonging to the Talwandi-Tohra group sent in their resignations to the party president Jagdev Singh Talwandi, from Ludhiana in protest against the dismissal of the education minister, Sukhjinder Singh. The ministers, Jaswinder Brar (cooperation), Randhir Singh Cheema (public works) and Satwant Kaur Sandhu (social welfare), in a joint statement expressed their surprise at the dismissal of their colleague, whom they described as an able, honest and loyal leader. While Cheema owes his loyalty to the SGPC president, Gurcharan Singh Tohra, the other two are from the Talwandi camp.

ADMK supports Indira

The reports from Madras that the Anna DMK would back Mrs Gandhi in the next month’s parliamentary by-election in Chikmagalur constituency have caused some surprise in the Janata circles. Two key Janata leaders — Ramakrishna Hegde and George Fernandes — had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran to seek the ADMK’s support for the Janata nominee and got the impression that it would be on the Janata’s side in the election although MGR himself would be away on tour abroad during the campaign.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App