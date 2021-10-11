October 11, 1981, Forty Years Ago

Andhra Crisis

Two Andhra Pradesh ministers, C Das and Chandrababu Naidu, who were suspended by PCC chief K Prabhakara Rao for defiance of party directives, handed over their resignation to CM T Anjaiah on October 9. Anjaiah, who returned from Delhi on that day, held consultations with the party chief and his ministerial colleagues. The two ministers were suspended by Rao for participating in the Chittoor zila parishad elections in violation of the party directive.

Punjab Explosions

Despite an intensified police bundobast, bomb explosions continued to rock various parts of Punjab for the fourth day on Saturday. Reports of explosions were received at Chandigarh from Moga and Gurdaspur. Similar reports were received from other places in the state as well, but could not be confirmed. A high-powered bomb was reportedly hurled at the residence of a police official in Moga on Friday night. No one was reported injured, although the house was damaged. In Ghuvana village of Gurdaspur district, some miscreants were reported to have thrown a bomb at a petrol pump. The damage was, however, not “ extensive” , an official said. No arrests were made. A senior police official told UNI that the police had taken fresh measures to curb the ‘’growing activity of extremists”.

Sadat’s Funeral

The body of the assassinated President Anwar Sadat was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon under the monument for the country’s unknown soldier at a ceremony witnessed only by foreign dignitaries, a knot of high Egyptian officials and members of the late President’s immediate family. The ceremony was held on an island with very tight security, stretching over 800 metres of an avenue along which lies the grandstand from which Sadat was reviewing a military parade when he was assassinated. A solid flank of soldiers stood shoulder-to-shoulder within the screened off avenue along which the body made its last journey. Within that area, there were soldiers watching soldiers.