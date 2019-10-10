October 11, 1979, Forty Years Ago: No AIR autonomy

The scheme to confer a degree of autonomy to AIR and Doordarshan has been dropped by the government. The bill to create a corporation, “Prasar Bharati”, has lapsed with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha. The Verghese Committee’s report to constitute a single authority for the two separate autonomous bodies — Akashvani and Doordarshan — has been put on the shelf. A group was set up in 1977 under George Verghese, eminent journalist, to prepare a scheme to implement the poll promise. However, the government diluted the committee’s recommendations before introducing the Prasar Bharati Bill in the Lok Sabha. The explanation was that the broadcasting system had to balance the importance of public accountability and the ideal of autonomy.

Recognising Israel

President Jimmy Carter said the United States will not shift policy and recognise the Palestine Liberation Organisation until the PLO agrees that Israel has a right to exist. “We will not negotiate with the PLO. We will not recognise the PLO until after the PLO recognises Israel’s right to exist,” President Carter told a Washington news conference. He also said the Soviet decision to withdraw 20,000 troops and 1,000 tanks from East Germany merited careful study.

Delhi Bandh

The Delhi bandh is unlikely to affect essential services like water supply, electricity and hospitals. The bandh call has been given by the central trade unions comprising AITUC, INTUC, HMS, BMS, UTUC and the DESU Employees Union to express solidarity with the striking textile workers. However, the civic authorities, not taking any chances, have made alternative arrangements for uninterrupted supply of water and power. The Delhi Transport Corporation authorities have made no alternative arrangements. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in most parts of the city.