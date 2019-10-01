October 1, 1979, Forty Years Ago: RSS-State Equation

RSS-State Equation

Balasaheb Deoras said in Nagpur that the RSS considered politics to be only a part of the total national life and “our relationship with politics is to the same extent and of the same nature as we have with other aspects of life”. He added that the “Sangh does not believe that the state is the chief or the sole instrument for achieving social good”. Addressing an RSS rally on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of the founding of the organisation, The RSS sarsanghachalak explained at length the character and objectives of the organisation which, he said, believed in the secular character of the state and was dedicated to the rejuvenation of Hindu national life.

Advertising

Media Critique

Raj Narain, Lok Dal leader, has alleged that mass media was being systematically exploited by capitalist forces. “I will take the department of mass media in my own hands if this situation continues,” Narain told newsmen in Varanasi. Narain said that the peasants and common people of the drought-affected region of eastern UP had strongly demanded postponement of the mid-term poll till the middle of February 1980. “I will convey this message of the people to the Prime Minister and to the Chief Election Commissioner,” he said.

Janata Manifesto

A draft of the first part of the Janata Party election manifesto circulated among national executive members contains a strong denunciation of President Sanjiva Reddy, defectors led by Charan Singh, the CPI and CPM. It is a review of the developments that led to the fall of the Janata government, the dissolution of the Lok Sabha and the announcement of the mid-term poll. The second part, a review of the Janata government’s achievements, would be circulated among the national executive next week. The third part, listing the policies, if the party returned to power, would be drafted after a discussion on the suggestions by the national executive.