Parenting is one of the most rewarding jobs in the world, the popular truism goes. It is also one of the hardest — which may be why fewer people are willing to take it on. Governments anxious about falling birth rates reach for the familiar arsenal of cash bonuses, tax breaks and longer parental leave. Could there be something for them to glean from the recent New York City initiative that asked what parents might need — besides money and infrastructure?

NYC’s “Parents’ Night Out” initiative offered four hours of free, supervised childcare for children aged six to 13, giving parents the rare chance to go out on a date, catch up on chores or simply inhabit, for a few hours, the unfamiliar luxury of having nowhere they needed to be. There is something radical about the idea of leisure as parental right, not privilege. Public policy tends to see parents through the duties they perform: Feeding, clothing, educating, protecting. But parents are also people who once had hobbies, friendships, interests and stretches of time that belonged entirely to them.