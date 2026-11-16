Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia, the American tech giant at the heart of the global AI revolution, has raised questions extending far beyond Silicon Valley. For one, can exceptional achievement place a business leader above the established standards of accountability? Employees and investors demanding the return of Nvidia’s visionary founder insist that the company cannot thrive without him. But dependence on one individual reveals a failure of corporate governance, doesn’t justify its suspension. Technological genius and shareholder wealth should confer neither immunity nor permanent entitlement to leadership. Fairness towards Huang is equally important. Allegations of possible links to Chinese intelligence must be investigated thoroughly, without presuming guilt.

The controversy has also raised uncomfortable questions within the American political class about US President Donald Trump’s close relationship with Silicon Valley. Has his administration become too comfortable with the “tech bros”, and allowed their commercial interests to override national security concerns? The immediate focus is Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that bought advanced Nvidia chips and is suspected of diverting them to China in violation of American export controls. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly questioned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s failure to restrict Megaspeed’s access to American technology. The US Congress is all set to grill Lutnick in the coming weeks. The controversy comes as Trump prepares for another meeting with Xi Jinping and exposes the inherent tension in the US’s China policy. Silicon Valley wants access to the enormous Chinese market; national security officials worry about strengthening China’s military and intelligence capabilities and Beijing’s ability to close the technological gap with Washington. The growing pressure from China hawks in both parties — Democratic and Republican — could complicate Trump’s search for a personalised and transactional engagement with Beijing.