Cornering a friend

India learnt this week that its domestic politics does not exist in a silo separate and disconnected from its relations with the international community. On visits abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked up this country as a plural, diverse and democratic nation, as if the open minority-baiting by his party men and women did not exist. Not only have the remarks against the Prophet by two BJP leaders — one has been expelled and the other suspended by the party subsequently — made it difficult to sweep under the carpet the incivilities in the politics of the ruling party at the Centre, the fallout is also bringing home to Delhi that they can create problems for some of its best friends in the world, to the detriment of those friendships. What someone says in a television studio in India can fast turn into a political hot potato in another country, putting governments well disposed towards India on the defensive in their home turfs. Pakistan, of course, may need no excuse to have a go at India. But it was hoped that the United Arab Emirates, with whom India has excellent ties, would not follow its brother Islamic nations in upping the ante on the issue. That it did, one day after several other countries had expressed their condemnation, says a lot about how this incident has put pressure on governments around the world. Only in 2018, the UAE rulers had granted permission for the building of a Hindu temple in Sharjah, and its construction is proceeding apace. Iran, among the earliest to condemn the controversial remarks, did not cancel the visit by its foreign minister, Amir Abdollahian, but the differing readouts from both sides showed how important it was for the visiting functionary to signal to constituencies back home that the issue had come up in discussions, as much as Delhi tried to play it down.