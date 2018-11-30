November 30, 1978, forty years ago: Janata wins, finally

Breaking the jinx that dogged it in Azamgarh and Chikmagalur, the Janata Party won the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat with a 19,659-vote majority. When the counting ended and the result was declared, Ajit Kumar Mehta (Janata) had polled 2,36,042 votes against his nearest Congress (I) rival, Tarakeshwari Sinha, securing 2,16,383 votes. For Sinha, this is the fourth defeat in a row since she lost the 1971 Lok Sabha election.

Fearing Thatcher

Advertising

From the large number of matrimonial advertisements in the newspapers, it seems the Indians settled in the UK are in a hurry to get married before Mrs Thatcher comes into power. The forthcoming elections in Britain and the anticipated victory of the Conservative Party has got them into panic for it is expected that if the conservatives form the next government, there will be strong curbs on the import of fiancees and spouses. In Chandigarh too, one comes across many young men and women who have come to get themselves brides and grooms respectively. One such young girl disclosed that she was determined to get married during this trip for she feared that things would be very different once the Conservatives came in. “They will most probably want those settled there to marry among themselves rather than bring more Indians to the country. Not that there are no nice Indian boys there but my parents insist on a Khatri match and I have not been able to find one ‘bloody’ eligible Khatrl there,” she confided with a smile.

Pak’s UN Resolution

India is likely to oppose the resolution introduced by Pakistan at the UN general assembly demanding that South Asia be declared a nuclear weapons free zone. This is a significant departure from the stand taken by India on the resolution last year. On that occasion, India abstained voting.