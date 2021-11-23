November 23, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Kerala Congress

Kerala Congress

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to join hands with the Congress-I for forming an alternative Government in the “exceptional circumstances’’ prevailing in the state. The two-day joint meeting of members of the state executive and the legislature party took the decision by an overwhelming majority to “prevent Marxists from coming to power”.

PM on arms race

The Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi, said here on Sunday that India was against any arms race. But in the context of international perspective and security environment, it had to be prepared in respect of its defence needs and face the challenge that might be posed, she said while addressing members of the Congress (I) parliamentary party on the eve of the winter session beginning on Monday.

Assam rallies

The week-long second phase of the resumed movement by the All-Assam Students Union and the All-Assam Gana Parishad against foreigners in Assam began on Sunday with public rallies held at campuses of educational institutions in several parts of the state.

Pak group

Pakistan authorities have smashed a subversive group planning a campaign of sabotage and assassination to topple the military government, police sources said on Sunday. The sources said the breakthrough in their search for the group came on Friday night when they raided a flat in Karachi. During a gunbattle, the group’s leader was killed.

Delhi Test

The third Test between India and England at Delhi will be organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, after the DDCA expressed its inability to do so.