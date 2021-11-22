November 22, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Ultimatum On Strike

Ultimatum On Strike

The Maharashtra government gave the 9,000 subordinate striking engineers of the State Electricity Board an ultimatum to resume duty within 24 hours or “face the consequences”. Chief Minister A R Antulay held discussions with the Energy Minister Jayantrao Tilak who returned from a tour of Raigad district. Tilak said that the government had taken a serious view of the matter and decided to deal firmly with the subordinate engineers as they had gone on an illegal strike without giving any notice. The erratic power supply had hit hospitals in the city. At least one patient on artificial respiratory system in prestigious hospital was on the verge of death due to power failure.

Taskforce For Punjab

The Centre is setting up a taskforce for combing operations in Punjab to round up extremists, both Akalis and Naxalites, and also deal with the law and order situation. It has been decided at the highest level that the combing operations will be directed from the Centre. The task force will consist of officials of both the Centre and state government. The latter will be thoroughly screened by the Central Intelligence Bureau. It’s not clear if the Centre will post an officer in Chandigarh to give directions to the taskforce.

Chavan Meets PM

Y B Chavan, who is waiting for admission to the Congress (I), met Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on November 21. He said the discussion centred on the political and economic situation in the country. Chavan said he did not discuss the question of his admission to the Congress (I).

Bhaskara In Orbit

Different ground stations established contact with Bhaskara II, India’s Earth observation satellite which completed its second day in orbit. An ISRO press release said that the parameters of the satellite were satisfactory.