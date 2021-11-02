November 2, 1981, Forty Years Ago

Gujarat Cyclone

Over 1,400 fishermen from Gujarat and Maharashtra have been reported missing in the Arabian Sea, a fishermen’s colony of over 100 huts in Rajapur port town has been swept away and four persons were feared drowned as the Saurashtra coast reeled under a severe cyclonic storm. At least two cargo vessels sank, several boats capsized and the communication network was crippled. The storm was expected to cross the coast between Veraval and Porbandar by midnight on November 1 and re-emerge as a cyclone in the Gulf of Kutch on November 2. Earlier in the day, a bauxite-laden ship sank near Veraval.

Antulay in Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay arrived in Delhi on November 1, reportedly with proposals for the long-awaited expansion and reshuffle of his cabinet. His trip assumes significance because of the meeting of the Congress (I) Parliamentary Board. The meeting is to select candidates for one Lok Sabha seat from Maharashtra and 16 assembly seats in the November 29 by elections. The CPB is also likely to discuss the Antulay.

Jailers jailed

The striking jail employees in Uttar Pradesh continued to ignore the government’s ultimatum and held demonstrations at various places to protest against the arrest of their colleagues and press their demands for parity of pay with the police. About 450 employees have been arrested so far. They are being lodged in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi Central prisons.

Poles protest

Solidarity union leaders vowed to continue protests, idling some 2,50,000 workers despite a call by the Polish Parliament for an immediate end to the strikes. The current protests are the worst since the 1980 protests.