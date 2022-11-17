November 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Vinoba Bhave Dies

A grief-stricken nation, led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, bade a tearful farewell to Vinoba Bhave as his mortal remains were consigned to the flames on the banks of the Dham river in Paunar. Vinoba died on November 15. He was 86. The pyre was lit by Acharya’s devoted follower and adopted daughter, Mahadevi Tai.

Akalis In Delhi

Top Akali leaders have begun to sneak into the Capital for their proposed agitation during the Asiad, defying all security arrangements at the Delhi-Haryana borders. The former minister, Prakash Singh Majithia reached Delhi along with the former Punjab Assembly speaker Ravi Inder Singh. The former Punjab chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal and the SGPC president, Gurcharan Singh Tohra, also arrived in the capital.

Spy In The Army

A four-year-old spy ring in the research and development office of the Ministry of Defence has been broken by intelligence following the arrest of three upper division clerks in the ministry. The UDC had been regularly handing over highly classified information to the Pakistani Embassy. The data passed was classified documents on the army, electronic data processing and minutes of secret defence meetings.

Chandigarh Bandh

Nearly 90 per cent of the shops remained closed in the city in response to a bandh call given by the Chandigarh Citizens Council. The council, which has members from the Bharatiya Janata Party, a section of the Congress-I and a large number of social and professional organisations, is demanding the retention of the status of Chandigarh as a union territory.