November 1, 1981, Forty Years Ago

VIP Train Robbery

Eight armed train robbers looted valuables worth Rs 5 lakhs from passengers from passengers of an air-conditioned two-tier coach of the Delhi-bound Lucknow mail, popularly known as the VIP Train, near Sandila in Hardoi district, about 70 km from Lucknow. Three of the robbers were nabbed after an exchange of fire on the Baghauli crossing on the Lucknow Hardoi road. Most of the looted property was recovered including 16 watches, three cameras, gold necklaces and bangles. Kalpanath Sonkar and Mahavir Singh, two MPs travelling in the train, got back their watches. Later one of the dacoits succumbed to his injuries.

Autonomy For States

Urging greater autonomy for states, President N Sanjeeva Reddy said that it had become almost “impossible” for the Centre to deal with the multifarious problems of the states promptly and efficiently. Delivering the Sardar Patel lecture on the integration of India, he said that the states had felt without exception that the responsibility cast on them by the Constitution for social services and industrial development was not matched by the corresponding allocation of finances. Reddy warned against neglecting the demand of autonomy on the plea that it was a threat to the country’s integration. He also expressed regrets over communal, caste and linguistic differences and regional and boundary issues which had led to violence and destruction of life and property.

Sino-Indian Amity

Sino-Indian differences on the border question “though serious can and should be resolved through negotiations” a highly-placed Chinese official said. The official said that the efforts should be made to improve relations by promoting exchanges in fields like information, culture and trade. He said that Sino-Indian relations have deteriorated in the past 19 years but one should not forget that the two countries had 2,000 years of close ties.