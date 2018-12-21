K-Pop vs propaganda

The thing about totalitarianism is that it needs to be total. Work and leisure, war and peace, politics and pleasure must all, ideally, be subsumed by the leader-party-state. Spare a thought, then, for the poor powers-that-be in North Korea. As though it wasn’t hard enough to try and keep a country trapped in time, in thrall of a leader and in a perpetual state of an imaginary Orwellian war, the good Kim, his party apparatus and apparatchiks are now understandably concerned about a growing threat to life as they know it — the smartphone.

According to North Korea’s state-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, smartphones instil in students “an unhealthy ideology”. The “negative repercussions” of this technology-driven disruption are cheating in exams, violent games and the circulation of pornographic material.

Despite the communist state’s tight control on the flow of information — only state-sanctioned material extolling the government’s many achievements is allowed — large numbers of North Koreans are increasingly gaining access to South Korean dramas and K-pop stars. Speaking to the South Korean Parliament last month, unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon said young North Koreans were circulating video clips of BTS, a famous boy band from South Korea.

North Korea’s angst over pornography, pop stars and the uninhibited growth of technology is hardly unique. Traditionalists the world over have similar anxieties. But for Kim Jong-un, banning the internet is not a viable option. State-owned telecom companies are an important source of revenue for the country that has reeled under economic sanctions.

And Kim may feel that for a man who stood down the US, warmed up relations with the South, and controlled a country through hardships that would lead to protests in most other countries, the consequences of a free flow of information are easy to deal with. But the great dictator must be careful. The pop music vs propaganda bout is bound to go down to the wire.