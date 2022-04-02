No sermons please

All major powers are aware of, and act in accordance with, an axiom that governs international relations: In striking a balance between adhering to abstract and disembodied principles and maximising national interest, nation-states often find themselves tilting towards the latter. In this context, the responses by US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Delhi’s position on the Ukraine crisis strike a jarring note. Singh’s barely-veiled warning that there would be “consequences” for countries that do not adhere to the sanctions against Russia, and Truss’s moral grandstanding about ending the UK’s dependence on Russian energy supplies while “standing up for the people of Ukraine” appear to elevate the concerns of a particular group of nations to a universal moral position.

Delhi has been both careful and consistent in its position on the crisis in Eastern Europe: Dialogue, not military aggression, is the way forward in resolving territorial disputes. Singh and Truss, on the other hand, come dangerously close to a zero-sum, “with us or against us” approach. Singh, for instance, said that Russia would not come to India’s aid if China breached the LAC, given that Moscow is a junior partner in the “no limits” friendship with Beijing. But why would Delhi expect it to? The understanding between mature actors on the global stage is that they build on mutual interests and values, while acknowledging that imperatives of foreign policy and developmental needs may mean that there are points of divergence. Moreover, as Foreign Minister S Jaishankar pointed out at a panel discussion with Truss, Russian oil imports form a minuscule part of India’s energy basket, while the UK increased its already substantial purchase of Russian oil and gas between February and March — well after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine.

India’s strategic and economic relationship with the US in particular and the West as a whole has deepened in the last two decades. The shifting world order, the rise of a belligerent China on its borders and in vital sea lanes across the Indo-Pacific have played a part in this — as has shared support for democracy and dialogue. Other members of the Quad — Australia and Japan — too have taken a more strident stance on Russian aggression in Ukraine. But when their prime ministers held meetings with PM Modi last month, they did not insist that Delhi should strictly echo their position, focusing, instead, on strengthening the partnership. The US and UK could draw some lessons from that.