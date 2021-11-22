No Impunity

The operation by the Army and police in a Srinagar locality that ended in the killing of four people, including three civilians, and one person who is allegedly a Pakistani militant, should set off alarm bells at the highest levels of the Jammu & Kashmir administration and the Indian Army. From the 1990s, security forces have battled, with a high sense of duty and commitment, an insurgency in Kashmir that has been fuelled by proxy forces sent by Pakistan over the Line of Control. In the process, many have made the supreme sacrifice. But as those who hold the monopoly over the use of violence, the security forces undermine that legitimacy each time they use it wrongly, to hurt or take the life of an innocent. One of the many challenges of fighting a militancy is to know the distinction between insurgents and the people, and do everything to maintain this difference. In recent times, painting someone as an “OGW” (overground worker for militants) or “hybrid militant” has served to blur the difference, at times expediently. At Hyderpora, it seems this blurring took place, again. This time, however, it was more quickly exposed. The J&K administration appeared to acknowledge that a dreadful wrong had been committed when it decided to exhume the bodies of two of the men — the owner of the premises where the operation was staged, and his tenant — from a graveyard where security forces had interred the four, and gave the remains back to their families for an honourable burial. This was a wise decision. But it is hardly enough.

A magistrate’s enquiry has been ordered in the incident. But the track record does not inspire confidence that, if wrongdoing is established, those responsible for this operation will be brought to book. Two enquiries, one by the Army and another by the police, ordered last year into the killings of three men in Amshipora in Shopian, found that the men, daily wagers from Rajouri district who were looking for work in the Valley, were shot dead in cold blood by an Army captain and a JCO, in association with two civilians, and wrongly portrayed as terrorists, in order to claim reward money. The police filed a chargesheet against the captain, and the two civilians. The Army, which found in its enquiry that its officials had exceeded the powers granted to them under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, said it would take over the case against the captain from the civilian court. The trial in the civil court has not progressed, and the Army has not provided information on how it has proceeded against the captain and the JCO. Things have not changed significantly even after a 2019 Supreme Court order that “there is no concept of absolute immunity from trial by criminal court”. The Court said a thorough enquiry should be conducted into every “encounter” killing in disturbed areas as the “alleged enemy is a citizen of our country entitled to all fundamental rights including under Article 21 of the Constitution”. It also said that before a person is branded a militant or a terrorist, “there must be commission or some attempt or semblance of a violent overt act”. The leadership of the security forces must ensure that their personnel follow the court’s directions, in letter and spirit.