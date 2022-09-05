scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Power as spectacle

Nirmala Sitharaman and Nishikant Dubey's public run-ins with bureaucrats draw unflattering attention to the minister and MP.

In a society marked by deep inequalities and hierarchies, power fosters the delusion that there are no constraints on its exercise.

Two incidents, in Jharkhand and in Telangana, involving BJP MPs and a senior Union minister berating bureaucrats, framed shows of power as unseemly spectacle. They undermine the MPs and the minister, not those at the receiving end of their ire. A day after an FIR was filed against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and seven others by Jharkhand Police on allegations of forcibly obtaining clearance for an aircraft to depart from Deogarh airport in contravention of safety protocols, Delhi Police registered what appears to be a revenge FIR against the Deogarh Deputy Commissioner on charges of sedition. And in Telangana, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reportedly on not finding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo displayed at PDS shops in Telangana, pulled up the Kamareddy collector in public.

Deogarh Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, who has been charged with sedition based on a complaint by Dubey, had complained to the Ministry of Civil Aviation about Dubey allegedly entering the Air Traffic Control room on August 31 and obtaining clearance for a flight to take off after sunset – Deogarh airport is not equipped to handle night-time flights. While Dubey’s conduct reeks of entitlement, Sitharaman – one of the most prominent and respected members of the Union cabinet – displayed an uncharacteristic lack of grace when she publicly lashed out at the District Collector. Her argument — “The Union government is bearing the cost… Despite giving everything for free, despite not charging for transportation or storage, despite giving it free during the pandemic, when asked to put a flex of the PM… not just here, but in all of Telangana, they are not letting it happen” – is deeply problematic. Every government attempts to take political ownership and credit for its schemes and policies. At the same time, however, it is also true that welfare schemes are not the largesse of individual leaders or political parties and nor should they be seen to be so by rights-bearing citizens.

In a society marked by deep inequalities, power often fosters the delusion that there are no limits on its exercise. In the constitutional scheme, the political executive may be powerful, but the bureaucracy is governed by rules. Charging an official with sedition for what appears to be a legitimate complaint against an MP, or pulling up an officer in an Opposition-ruled state for not toeing the Centre’s political line, flies in the face of the rules of the game.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:07:14 pm
