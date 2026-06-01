For close to two decades now, a pattern has been evident in the health profile of Indians. The government’s interventions have succeeded, to some extent, in reducing the toll of several communicable diseases. However, lifestyle-related diseases impair the quality of life of a large section of the country’s population. The National Family Health Survey VI, released at the end of last week, flags the alarming proportions taken by diabetes in the country – one in six Indians reported high sugar levels. The challenges posed by the disease are complicated by the increasing obesity rate. Close to 30 per cent of Indians are obese according to the Survey. The two conditions combine to create a vicious metabolic cycle, increasing the risk of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, kidney and pancreatic disorders, even cancers.

Many developing countries have experienced a similar epidemiological shift as incomes rose, urbanisation accelerated, and lifestyles changed. But India’s problem is complicated by the fact that the older challenge of malnutrition has not been completely addressed. The Survey shows that the country is undergoing a double disease burden. Government initiatives have led to substantial improvement in child nutrition. However, more than 31 per cent children are still underweight. NHFS VI reveals that more than 80 per cent infants, between six and 23 months, do not receive an adequate diet. At the same time, childhood obesity is a growing trend in the country.