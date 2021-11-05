Of course, it had to be New Zealand. It’s not enough that the Other Land Down Under is blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, a mostly-peaceful society and a progressive government led by one of the most popular leaders in the world — it also seems to be the one country on the planet where outlaws are urging people to get vaccinated.

Seven gang leaders, representing four of New Zealand’s most notorious gangs — Black Power, Mongrel Mob, Head Hunters and King Cobras — have come together for a video urging members of their communities to get their Covid jabs. The video was commissioned by the minister for Maori development, Willie Jackson, as part of the government’s Covid outreach to the country’s Maori and Pacific New Zealander populations which have been especially vulnerable to the pandemic, but which are also much harder to reach for the usual authorities. With gangs holding sway within communities in these populations, one leader was even granted “essential worker” status last month, so that those at risk could be tested and treated more effectively.

This customised, sensitive approach to the pandemic seems par for the course in New Zealand, a country which grew to be the envy of the world in the Trumpian era when the present Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over leadership of the ruling Labour Party in 2017 and inaugurated what she calls “the politics of kindness”. This new ethos was evident in that year’s polite, misinformation-free general election and in Ardern’s empathetic response to the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings. In a world struggling against an epidemic of unkindness — besides the actual viral pandemic — New Zealand’s inclusion of its outlaw gangs in anti-Covid measures seems like something out of a Utopian fantasy. This is wonderful, of course, but it’s so wonderful that we wonder if New Zealand is for real.