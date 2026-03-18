The implications of the US Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down President Donald Trump’s policy of reciprocal tariffs are unfolding across the world. A few days ago, Malaysia’s investment, trade and industry minister Johari Abdul Ghani is reported to have said that the deal between the two countries was “null and void” following the US court’s decision. Earlier, in the absence of any clarity on the tariff structure, the European Union had stopped working towards ratifying its trade deal with the US. This points towards a possible rethink among countries over recent trade agreements struck with the Trump administration.

In February, India agreed to a framework for an interim agreement with the US — the framework will now be signed only after “Washington puts in place a new tariff architecture which safeguards India’s comparative advantage in the US market”, a senior government official told this paper. Under the interim agreement, the US would impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on India’s exports. While that tariff rate had then meant that India was placed favourably compared to some of its competitors, post the US court ruling, that relative advantage has disappeared. Trump has used Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act to impose a uniform tariff rate of 10 per cent on goods imported in the US. This means that the concessions make little sense without reciprocity. Moreover, the 10 per cent tariff is for a 150-day period, which ends in July. There is little clarity on what happens after that.