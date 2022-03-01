New Berlin

One of the most consequential moments of the current conflict in Ukraine is Germany’s decision to shed seven decades of quiet caution and throw itself into Ukraine’s defence against the Russian invasion. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had initially refused to take a stand against the threatening mobilisation of troops by Russia at the Ukrainian border, last week announced that Germany would give Ukraine 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 surface to air missiles to counter “Russian aggression”. Scholz also announced the allocation of $112 billion to ramp up defence production in anticipation of how Europe could now find itself in the midst of prolonged military tensions. This is a significant development for a country that firmly turned its back on nationalism as militarism after the trauma of the Hitlerian years and World War II. The reversal in Berlin in the defence of Ukraine, including by participating in the financial sanctions and suspending the Nord Stream 2 project, all of which it was reluctant to do earlier, has beefed up the opposition against Russian actions — and steeled European resolve.

The evolution of Germany’s idea of its post-war military from self-defence to humanitarian intervention to multilateral participation in expeditionary wars, took place against a background of massive public protests against even rearming for national defence, against the nuclearisation of German territory during the Cold War, and in the 1990s, against participation in the Iraq and Yugoslav crisis. German airbases and finances were available for the 1990 Operation Desert Storm, but not soldiers, and during the war in the former Yugoslavia, Germany contributed to enforcing an embargo at sea against Serbia and Montenegro. But German public opinion also underwent a shift after the Serbian army carried out a massacre of Bosnian Muslims at Srebrenica. Germany’s leadership at the turn of the century enabled the country’s participation along with other NATO countries in the US-led Afghan war in 2001, over the protests of German citizens. It was based on the rationale that Europe’s economic powerhouse simply could not sit out a war against terrorism, being waged for “everything our world holds dear” as the then Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said, including freedom, democracy, tolerance and human life.

Given the say that German citizens have had in matters of war and peace, Scholz, who ascended to the chancellorship only in October last year, has taken a huge gamble. Depending on how it ends, and how the German economy — dependent so much on Russian gas — comes out of it, there will be significant changes in how Germany perceives itself in Europe, within the transatlantic alliance, and in the wider world. Angela Merkel took a bold leap when she opened her country to migrants fleeing the Syrian war amid rising xenophobia in Europe. Her successor has taken the next one. Watch this space.