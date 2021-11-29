November 29, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Nepal’s Worry

The question of Nepal being declared a zone of peace was raised again on Saturday by Nepalese Prime Minister Surya Bahadur Thapa during his talks with External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao on Saturday in Kathmandu. Rao assured Nepal that it had nothing to fear from India, which was deeply interested in its security and stability. The exchange of views on this subject and the strategic situation in the region took place at an unscheduled dinner that PM Thapa hosted at his residence. Nepal wants India to endorse its peace proposal as other countries like China, Bangladesh and Pakistan have done. Rao opined that the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between the two countries ensured the security of Nepal.

Cong-S In Kerala

The Congress-S working committee may not endorse the decision of the Kerala Pradesh Congress-S committee to join hands with the Congress-I to form the government in the state, judging by the trend of the speeches made by the CWC-S meeting in New Delhi. After about seven hours of discussion in two sittings, the meetings adjourned without taking any decision on the matter. It will be taken up again today. Most leaders who did speak did not endorse the Kerala unit’s decision.

Tin Bigha Corridor

India and Bangladesh achieved substantial progress in finalising the terms on the lease of a corridor to the Bangladesh enclaves of Dahagram and Angorpota at the secretary-level talks in Dhaka. A joint press release issued at the end of the two-day talks said the question of India giving on lease the Tin Bigha corridor would be finalised a t the next secretary-level meeting to be held in Delhi in January. The release said the two sides held an “in-depth” discussion on the lease of the Tin Bigha Corridor.