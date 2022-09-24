Standoff involving President’s office, executive and judiciary triggers a constitutional crisis in Nepal

It is unfortunate that the seventh anniversary of the promulgation of Nepal’s Constitution has been marred by an unforeseen, though not an entirely surprising standoff between the constitutional head, the executive and the judiciary. Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana is under undeclared house arrest after an impeachment motion against him moved by the outgoing Parliament. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s government are at war with each other over her refusal to grant assent to a new citizenship bill that seeks to give citizenship by birth and descent to an estimated 500,000 people. The President had sent it back with questions, some of which are seen as valid, including its gender regressive portions. The Opposition sees the Bill as a government sop to the Terai region ahead of the elections. The elections are scheduled on November 20, but only if Bhandari, who belongs to the Opposition United Marxist Leninist Party, does not take any action by which the polls could get postponed, such as usurping the powers of the executive.