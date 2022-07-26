Silver lining

Neeraj Chopra knows before everyone else whether his throw is a good one — the signature roar is a giveaway. On Saturday evening in Eugene, USA, that Chopra roar was missing. Trailing at the halfway stage of a major final for the first time in his still-nascent career, the Olympic champion did under pressure what he frequently does otherwise — produce a big throw and vault into medal position. Ultimately, his effort of 88.13m was enough to secure a silver medal, making it the best-ever performance by an Indian at the athletics World Championship.

The medal was a reminder that Chopra is an outlier in Indian track and field, where the sight of an athlete botching up on a big stage had become painfully familiar. Chopra, on the other hand, has unfailingly shown new facets to his game every time he competes. When the self-taught athlete won the junior world title, in 2016, he gave a glimpse into his confidence and athletic abilities. At Tokyo, it was his uncluttered approach and chutzpah — demolishing the field with just a couple of throws — that stood out. And in Eugene, he showed he had it in him to deliver when pushed to the wall.

Chopra’s critics will argue he did not win the gold. But that’s also the beauty and unpredictability of sports. At the Olympics, Grenada’s Anderson Peters did not qualify for the final. But he returned stronger to record three 90-plus throws to defend his world title. For Chopra, the next challenge will be to cross the hallowed 90m-mark. Chopra’s recent performances suggest it’s just a matter of time before he joins the elite group. Despite his skyrocketing popularity and the distractions that come along, Chopra will continue to soar — and roar.