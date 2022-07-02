Neeraj Chopra: His golden arm

Track and field tragics and those who fell in love with javelin throw since Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics nearly a year ago have been keenly watching the 24-year-old with floppy hair, a trademark tumble and a golden arm. Instead of sitting on his laurels, Chopra has gone from strength to strength by breaking the national record twice last month with two 89 m plus throws. Thursday night’s 89.94 m in the first round at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm had everyone on the edge of their seats in anticipation of him touching 90 m. Chopra has shown his Olympic gold was no flash in the pan. His consistency in an injury-prone sport makes it worth travelling hundreds of miles to watch him live. In his first three competitions this season, Chopra has thrown over 85 m in eight of his 10 legal throws, which is akin to an Indian regularly running sub-10 seconds in the 100 m.

