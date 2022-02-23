Lowering the bar

New government guidelines that forbid students applying for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) from studying Indian history, culture and social sciences in foreign universities amount to irrational meddling. The scholarship provides crucial financial assistance to low-income candidates from Scheduled Castes, denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, and landless communities in pursuing a Master’s degree or PhD abroad. While the number of Indian students opting for education in foreign universities is significant and growing, only a tiny number of students from underprivileged communities manage to make that leap, given the formidable odds. To then suddenly put conditions on the span of knowledge available to them shrinks their opportunities, and puts a ceiling on their academic ambitions. This goes against the very purpose of the scheme. Second, it is not the business of governments to decide what students can — or cannot — study; the academic autonomy of scholars cannot be so casually disregarded. Third, the specific bar deprives a vast swathe of inquiry from the scholarship of people from the marginalised communities, whose lived experience and intellectual keenness can only illuminate blind spots of those fields.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has justified these new guidelines by arguing that going “abroad was not needed to study Indian history, culture or heritage”; and that foreign universities are better suited for gaining other, presumably more technical, expertise. This is an incredibly short-sighted and narrow view of knowledge, which cannot be carved up into neat nationalistic silos. Some of the most enriching work on Indian history, politics and culture has been carried out by foreign scholars and in universities across the world — political scientists Paul Brass, Lloyd and Susanne Rudolph, international relations expert Stephen P Cohen; economist Amartya Sen and constitutional historian Granville Austin; literary scholars like Sheldon Pollock and Francesca Orsini, to name just a few. Not to discount the research being done in departments of Sanskrit and Indology in several European universities. The illogic of the government’s argument has invited apprehensions that the new guidelines are a back-handed way of censoring contentious debates about the faultlines of contemporary Indian life. It is no secret that academics on foreign campuses have contributed to a strong, articulate anti-caste movement as well as anti-Hindutva mobilisations. But the government’s prickliness about Western critique must not be used to curb academic freedom and restrict academic careers of scholars from India’s most marginalised communities. This bar on scholarship must go.