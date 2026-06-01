Last week, NASA announced an ambitious roadmap for sustained operations on the Moon over the next decade. The agency reportedly envisions creating a base on the lunar South Pole in three parts: Getting to the moon’s surface and beginning experiments from 2026 to 2029; “initial operations”, including potential nuclear power installations in the next three years; and commencing work on a “semi-permanent” human station after 2032. The choice of location is significant. Unlike many regions of the Moon, where periods of sunlight and darkness alternate about every two weeks, parts of the South Pole experience shorter periods of shadow. They can thus provide solar power to drive the base’s energy operations. At the same time, scientists believe that ice deposits in the region’s permanently shadowed parts contain records of how water and other materials moved through the solar system. Studying these samples could help understand processes that created conditions for life.

The lunar outpost is also expected to be a staging ground for expeditions to Mars. According to NASA, it could provide the first “long-term opportunity to study human physiological adaptation in a reduced-gravity field before a deep space voyage”. This endeavour is closely tied to geopolitics. Over the past decade, China has built a robust space programme that has landed rovers on the Moon and brought lunar samples to its laboratories. Beijing and Moscow have also announced plans to build a nuclear-powered international space station within 100 km of the lunar South Pole. In other words, unlike the largely symbolic space competition of the last century between America and the Soviet Union, the race to the Moon and beyond is about gaining early access to strategically significant regions outside the Earth.