The Prime Minister’s message was clear. He urged forgiveness for those who used abusive language against him during the recent student protests triggered by the NEET exam paper leak. Punishing them, dragging them to court and hounding them, is not the way forward, PM Narendra Modi said in an Instagram video on Friday. It was a welcome intervention, one that recognised that such excesses are best addressed through persuasion rather than prosecution. But if his words are to carry weight, they must be honoured by law enforcement agencies, by his party, and by the troll armies that are affiliated to it or support it.

Unfortunately, that seems easier said than done. Ever since the protest was called off on July 25, a relentless backlash is being faced by many who took to the streets. Cases were filed against protestors, notwithstanding the government’s assurance that legal action would not be taken, even as some state governments have, since then, withdrawn cases. Online, self-appointed enforcers of “morality” have shared photographs and videos of those who participated, demanding “action” against them. Trolls have doxxed several of the protestors, making their names, phone numbers, addresses and other personal details public, thus exposing them to sustained harassment. Young women, in particular, have drawn much of this ire.