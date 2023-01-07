Myanmar military rulers’ farce of a free and fair election

In their latest gambit, Myanmar’s military rulers have announced they will hold “free and fair” elections, expected to be held later this year. Under the 2008 Constitution, an emergency may be imposed for a year, and thereafter extended for six months twice. The two years are now nearly up. The plan for an election has come weeks before the second anniversary of the February 1, 2021 coup. Though the military can do pretty much what it wants, the show of going by the Constitution is in line with every dictatorship’s yearning to appear lawful while cementing its grip. The coup came after the National League for Democracy’s landslide win in the December 2020 elections. If an NLD victory in the polls is what the junta fears most, there can be no doubt about the results of a “free and fair election” under Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the military president of the junta, or the State Administration Council, the name by which it prefers to be known. The election will be held under the 2008 Constitution, which has written in a large role for the military. The military’s proxy political party fared poorly in the last election, and NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi had hoped that her party’s huge win would help her government rewrite the Constitution. The military could not countenance that thought then, and there is no reason to believe that it has changed in the last two years.