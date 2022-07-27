Area of darkness

The Myanmar junta has executed four political activists, one of them a former member of Parliament, in brazen defiance of civilised norms and laws that govern the international community. When the announcement came in June that the death sentences would be implemented, it was widely believed that the junta would refrain from taking this extreme step as it was in its interest not to burn every bridge with the outside world. The executions have been condemned by several countries. The US, EU, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea and the UK have issued a joint statement. So have the UN Secretary-General and the Human Rights Commissioner. And in an unusual step for ASEAN, the regional bloc which has a hands-off policy on the internal politics of member states issued a strong statement expressing disappointment that the junta did not consider an appeal by the current chair of the group and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen not to carry out the killings. The generals who rule Myanmar have signaled to the world that they do not care what the world thinks of them.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less Buy now