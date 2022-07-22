The MSP challenge

Barely eight months after repealing its three agricultural reform laws, the Narendra Modi government has constituted a committee to examine how to make the minimum support prices (MSP) for crops more “effective”, “transparent” and “available” to farmers. The panel should ideally have been headed by a senior politician or agricultural economist, instead of a bureaucrat who was in charge both when the legislation was brought in and during negotiations with the farm unions demanding the rollback of the laws. The committee could also have had representation from the governments of Punjab and Haryana. That would have inspired trust, especially among farmers at the forefront of the agitation. The government has, as a concessions of sorts, invited the farm unions under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to name three persons to be part of what is to be a 28-member committee. They have, predictably, rejected the offer.

That’s unfortunate. The unions basically want the MSP to be made a legal entitlement. Any law mandating the enforcement of MSP would require the private trade to pay this price irrespective of the market supply-and-demand dynamics. Alternatively, the government would have to physically procure the necessary quantities of the crops at their MSPs or simply pay farmers the difference over the prevailing market prices. The net result would be to either destroy the market (which is what forcing private players to buy at a state-dictated price will do) or government finances. The unions ought to be reasonable. The Modi government acceded to their primary demand of repealing the farm laws. By agreeing for a committee to look at ways to make the MSP “available” to farmers, it has also walked the extra mile.

As for the committee, nothing much should be expected. The reason is not just that it has too many members, but also the diffused terms of reference — from MSP to promotion of natural farming, crop diversification and micro irrigation. A more useful purpose would have been served by the committee undertaking a review of the farm laws themselves. While one can question the manner in which they were rammed through the Parliament, the laws weren’t flawed in intent or design. India’s agriculture can do with greater market orientation, value chain development and organised private player participation, along with a redirection of government spending from subsidies to investment. The laws, broadly, sought to bring about this much-needed transformation. Their tweaking, in the light of new developments and feedback gained from stakeholders, is well worth an exercise today.