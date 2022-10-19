MPC members differ on future course of action, signalling that the RBI’s rate hike cycle may be nearing its end

In its September meeting, the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India voted to raise the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points. Five members voted in favour of the increase. One member, Ashima Goyal, voted for a 35 basis points hike, while another, Jayanth Varma, voted against the stance of the committee that focused on the withdrawal of policy accommodation. Following the meeting, there were expectations that the committee would continue to tighten, though perhaps by a smaller quantum, going forward. Some analysts had, in fact, penciled in a terminal rate of 6.5 per cent, with rate hikes over the next two meetings. However, the minutes of the meeting released a few days ago seem to indicate the likelihood that some of the members will vote for a pause in the rate hike cycle when the MPC meets next in December. This nascent dovishness in the committee will have implications for the extent of further tightening.

The arguments are straightforward. First, monetary policy impacts with a lag. And considering that the interest rate hikes are till now yet to reflect across the broader spectrum of rates, Varma argues that “it is too early to know whether the policy action so far is sufficient or not”. Thus, it is prudent to “wait and watch”. Second, going by the RBI’s inflation forecast of 5 per cent for the first quarter of the next financial year, a policy rate of 6 per cent implies a positive real rate, perhaps above the neutral rate. Varma argues that when the growth outlook continues to be weak, it will be “dangerous to push the policy rate well above the neutral rate.” Goyal has articulated similar concerns — if inflation falls by a higher magnitude than expected, then the real interest rate will be higher, and this “could be dangerous if growth slows,” she says.

The other members of the committee have, however, continued to emphasise the inflationary pressures in the economy, and the need to closely monitor inflation expectations. Michael Patra pointed out that “inflation expectations are rising, with signs that they are becoming unanchored over a one year horizon”. However, in the current macroeconomic environment, the policy calculus is changing, and with some members beginning to attach greater priority to minimising the growth sacrifice, the increasing dissension indicates that the terminal level is fast approaching.