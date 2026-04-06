A study published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women’s Health last week has underscored the successes of the country’s maternal health programme. But it has also flagged a worrying slowdown in progress since 2015. Maternal mortality in 2023 was nearly a fifth of what it was in 1990. The steepest decline occurred in the first decade and a half of this century, driven largely by more effective government interventions, a rise in institutional deliveries, and greater public awareness. Yet, India still accounts for one in 10 maternal deaths globally, and the report highlights persistent systemic challenges that stand in the way of meeting the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing maternal mortality to 70 deaths per lakh births by 2030. Pregnant women continue to die due to haemorrhages, infections, and blood pressure-related disorders.

The Covid pandemic exposed the fragility of India’s maternal health programme. Frontline workers were diverted to meet the crisis, institutional deliveries were delayed and antenatal visits fell. The government has shown awareness of the challenge. It has strengthened programmes like LaQshya to improve the quality of care in labour rooms. The Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan has emphasised the use of online portals and a greater role for anganwadi workers in tracking the health of pregnant women. However, implementation remains uneven. Health is a state subject, and the efficacy of the government’s programmes depends on local administrative capacity and political will. While Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the states in South India are on track to meet the SDG goal, government reports and the Lancet study highlight gaps in the healthcare systems of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam.