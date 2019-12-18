For a while now, there has been a demand from the part of the world concerned about such things that Santa Claus be made more “gender-neutral”. For a while now, there has been a demand from the part of the world concerned about such things that Santa Claus be made more “gender-neutral”.

A mum has been trolled on Facebook for referring to Santa Claus as “Father Christmas”. The woman who lives in Plymouth, UK, said she was only referencing Raymond Briggs’s book — in which Father Christmas is a working man, toiling through the day, without elves or Mrs Claus for help, returning home to a lonely Christmas and disappointing gifts. But the internet took offence as, for a while now, there has been a demand from the part of the world concerned about such things that Santa Claus be made more “gender-neutral”. Do we hear Mrs Claus letting out a long sigh? Here, for one day, she has the man of the house doing the heavy lifting of picking out the gifts, making everyone happy, getting minimal sleep, and putting on a holiday’s game face, while she can rest her stockinged feet next to the fire, watching him slide down one chimney after another.

Behind most Internet firestorms these days, however, there is likely some survey. And one such poll done by a graphics firm last year on how to rebrand Santa, gave Claus skinny jeans, tattoos, iPhone, and a crushing diet — even if picturing that personage out on the snow, hauling a bag, is almost painful. No, thank you. Gender battles, women would tell you, are not won by piecemeal gestures like renaming Father Christmas, Mother Christmas — or the term in between. Before Christmas, there is Christmas eve. How about this time the fathers hang up those socks, bake those cookies, put out the milk, and pick out those gifts, while also doing all that mothers accomplish in between?

The rest of the year? Let women grow their hair white and unruly, do not judge them on the size of their stomachs, allow them their guffaws, don’t frown on snacking at midnight, and let the world be welcoming enough for them to roam alone on a sleigh at night.

