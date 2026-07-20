The Monsoon Session of Parliament will convene in a House very different from the one that adjourned after the Budget Session, and in a deeply altered political context. On April 17, the Opposition had reason for optimism. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill (the Delimitation Bill) was voted down, with 230 MPs — practically all non-NDA members — voting against it. It was a rare legislative setback for the Treasury Benches under the Narendra Modi-led NDA. On July 20, however, the session will begin with the Opposition confronting the full force of the BJP’s political dominance. Defeats in crucial Assembly elections, splits, mergers and the steady drift of factions in INDIA bloc parties towards the government have left the Opposition weaker and politically adrift. Amid political ferment, Parliament must rise to the occasion by debating, deliberating and holding the government to account.

The results of the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have altered the calculus for both the government and the Opposition. The DMK and the TMC — two of the largest INDIA bloc constituents — have been ousted from office. While the DMK, miffed at Congress’s lack of “loyalty” and support for the TVK in Tamil Nadu, has sought to sit separately from the rest of the Opposition, the TMC faces disintegration. As many as 20 of its 28 MPs have rebelled against Mamata Banerjee and may seek to join the NDA. The AAP has its share of rebels, including in the Rajya Sabha, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena appears headed for another split. The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), too, appears to be weighing its options. There are rumours of a merger between the two factions and the party’s entry into the NDA; Supriya Sule’s remarks on conditional support for the Delimitation Bill have muddied the waters further.