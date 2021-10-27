Virat kohli has a social media following that the country’s political parties would be envious of. Other cricketers in India’s World T20 squad are also

A-listed influencers. But when their long-time mate, Mohammad Shami, an India regular in charge of a new ball for close to a decade, was targeted and abused, and his faith was invoked after the loss to Pakistan, those eagerly followed timelines remained silent. The team that gets into a tight huddle before every game, a reassuring picture of solidarity in a diverse nation, didn’t form the same ring of support for Shami. Hours before, however, the images of Kohli and his teammates congratulating Pakistani players sent out a heartwarming signal — that sportsmanship and grace could be found in defeat; that an India-Pakistan cricket match did not have to be overshadowed by bitter enmity. Surely, then, a statement from the team would also have been an eloquent rebuttal to those who saw in Shami only his faith.

In the polarised world of social media, debate usually means extremists on either side hijacking the discourse. Add to this the potent mix of cricket, India, Pakistan and majority vs minority, and it’s not difficult to see why many may see silence as a preferred option. But India’s sporting icons, from Neeraj Chopra to Virat Kohli, can send out the much-needed message of inclusion to the young. The cricketers’ silence stood out, especially when the team collectively supported the ICC’s anti-racism stand by taking the knee, the protest posture made famous by the Black Lives Matter movement. A long list of former players did react but many missed the point. Calling Shami a committed, world-class bowler, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have.” But a player doesn’t deserve civility based on the runs he concedes in the game. And this was a day when India was thrashed by 10 wickets, openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul went for single digits, finishers Ravinder Jadeja and Hardik Pandya failed to fire at the end and the world’s top bowler Jasprit Bumrah was blunted by Pakistan’s sauntering openers. It was not difficult to see why the digital mob had targeted Shami.

The BCCI, the richest board with the deepest social media reach, too, must be mindful of its responsibility. England’s Football Association was quick to throw its weight behind their players — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — after they faced racist abuse on missing penalties against Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Indian cricket’s footprint is now global. The IPL is a growing tent that attracts a diversity of talent. How players behave in such situations amplifies a vital message to the next generation — that ambition and talent go hand in hand only if they are inclusive. That the team chose to be silent when a colleague was the target of hate is not only disappointing, it also dents Indian cricket.