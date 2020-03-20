The prescription

The PM’s address was also welcome for its exhortation to compassion for those who are less able to tide over tough times. The PM’s address was also welcome for its exhortation to compassion for those who are less able to tide over tough times.

It was a prime ministerial speech to an anxious citizenry. At 8 pm Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed some well-judged messages to the people in the time of coronavirus. By itself, the decision to address the nation was unsurprising. After all, in his tenure so far as prime minister, Modi has shown an ability and penchant for seizing the moment for mass communication, and also for inviting the people to participate in, and own, the projects and policies of one of the most centralised governments in recent times. This invitation of ownership and participation has sometimes been shown up to be something of an illusion — on demonetisation, most notably. The outcome of that decision made it clear that its successes in political communication far outstripped its economic virtue. But he issued a similar invitation to the people through the Swachch Bharat campaign to considerably more benign effect. In this moment, however, the PM’s outreach to the people, and his exhortation to them to acknowledge their own responsibility in it, is wholly positive and welcome. Amid the alarm bells within and from outside, he struck the right chord as he delivered some larger cautionary notes, some much-needed assurances.

The coronavirus crisis is not just the government’s challenge, it demands from the citizen both resolve and restraint, “sankalp” and “sayyam”, the dissemination of correct information to others, and the good sense not to unnecessarily burden the health care system, the PM said. He warned against complacency — if everyone is not careful, the worst may yet come. In other words, don’t be lulled by the relatively low count of cases and deaths. He underlined “social distancing”, and the acknowledging of those who must still go out to work for the safety and survival of all. The “janata curfew” that PM Modi exhorted the nation to observe on March 22, and the audible demonstration of respect for those who keep the nation’s basic services going, are imaginative ways of nudging the people towards a sense of solidarity when they may feel pushed to isolate themselves, or worse, turn on one another. Of course, this could also be a way of preparing them for a more severe lockdown, should the crisis escalate — the possibility, or warning, of more stringent measures to come. At the same time, the PM assured the people that there was no need to hoard, or to go in for panic buying — the government would ensure the maintenance of essential supplies, he said.

The PM’s address was also welcome for its exhortation to compassion for those who are less able to tide over tough times. It is here, though, that his message could be said to lack specifics. He did not talk of waivers and relief proposals and programmes, safety nets and transfers, interventions that could soften the virus’s disruptive blow to the most vulnerable, who make up a vast section of the economy, and who are already affected by its slowdown. The announcement of the Covid Task Force has also come a little late and one hopes it hits the ground running — unlike with the disease, the prescription for the economy is on surer footing. Yet, despite the silences, in the end, the PM’s speech was more important for what he did say, as it served to lay out the crisis and set the larger stage.

