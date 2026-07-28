Mirabai Chanu’s fourth successive Commonwealth Games medal — a third straight gold — was never meant to be the story. It was expected. For more than a decade, Mirabai has turned one of sport’s most unpredictable pursuits into an exercise in reliability. Weightlifting is unforgiving. Bodies wear down, injuries linger, younger challengers emerge and a single missed lift can undo years of preparation. Yet, for the last decade, India has simply pencilled in Mirabai’s name under the gold-medal column at the CWG. That level of sustained excellence deserves greater appreciation than the medal itself.

At 31, Mirabai is no longer just India’s premier weightlifter; she is helping shape the next generation. At the national weightlifting academy in Ghaziabad, she has embraced the role of mentor, sharing technical inputs and demonstrating the professionalism required to survive at the highest level.