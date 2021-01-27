Forty Years Ago: January 27, 1981

Portillo-Indira talks

President of Mexico, Jose Lopez Portillo, arrived in New Delhi today on a six-day state visit, had a 70-minute-long talk with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the international economic situation. A spokesman said that the two discussed the strengthening of ties between India and Mexico. Portillo gave Mrs Gandhi his assessment of the prospects of the economic “summit” of 20 world leaders which will be held later in Mexico. The President of Mexico also touched upon the problems relating to energy resources faced by developing nations and stressed the need to devise ways to increase the production of such resources.

Atal’s warning

BJP President Atal Bihari Vajpayee served an ultimatum on PM Indira Gandhi’s government to arrest the rise in prices of essential commodities, solve the problem of shortages and curb the deteriorating law and order situation within three months, failing which his party will be forced to resort to agitation to prevent her from destroying the country’s economy. Addressing a big gathering at the Ramlila grounds, Vajpayee challenged Mrs Gandhi to have an open debate on the problem of rising prices. Vajpayee felt that the Opposition had a right to resort to peaceful agitations to focus attention on the failures of the government.

R-Day honours

Sitar wizard Ravi Shankar and Satish Dhawan, Secretary, Department of Space, have been given the second-highest award of the nation—the Padma Vibhushan — on the occasion of Republic Day. The highest honour — Bharat Ratna — has not been awarded to anyone this year. Nine Padma Bhushans have been awarded. This includes filmmaker Mrinal Sen. Abid Ali Khan, a journalist of Andhra Pradesh, is one of the 28 recipients of the Padma Shri award.

There was no edition of The Indian Express January 27, 1981. The stories above are from the January 26 edition.